South Range School Board President accused of inappropriate behavior toward students announces resignation

Though he received much support to stay, Yoakam said he felt it was taking focus away from the students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The South Range School Board President announced his resignation Sunday.

Corey Yoakam was accused of inappropriate behavior as a teacher in the multiple disability unit at Boardman Center Middle School during the 2015-2016 school year.

After an investigation into his behavior, the state board of education recommended he no longer be involved with students and his teaching license was taken away.

It was over five different accusations.

Among the accusations, the Ohio Board of Education said Yoakam “made offensive, racial and sexually charged comments to staff and student helpers in his class.”

On his resignation, Yoakam said he felt it was taking focus away from the students.

He did say he received much support to stay on but felt this was the best option.

Yoakam’s resignation will be effective January 1, 2020, but first the school board will need to approve it at the meeting Monday night.