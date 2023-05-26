CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range topped Champion 8-4 in eight innings in the Division III Regional Final at the Willig Softball Complex in Canton on Friday evening.

With the win, the Raiders win their second regional title in the last three years.

South Range plated four runs in the eighth inning to secure the win.

Anna Aey drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI single to make it 5-4. Ashley Rupert, Keira Brogan and Madison Dado tacked on an RBI single apiece to cap off the scoring for South Range.

Champion opened the scoring in the third inning on a Gabby Gradishar solo home run, giving the Golden Flashes a 1-0 lead.

South Range bounced back in the top of the fourth inning. Julie Stachowicz came up with an RBI single. Gretchen Bartels added an RBI double, and Jayli Wilt drove in a run with a single, giving the Raiders a 3-1 advantage.

In the fifth inning, South Range added an insurance run on a Samantha Susany safety squeeze, increasing the lead to 4-1.

Champion roared back in the sixth inning. Morgan Davis drove in a run, while Bella Meyer added a fielder’s choice RBI. Abigail Meadors tied the game on a sacrifice fly, tying the game at 4-4.

Champion’s season comes to an end with a record of 25-5.

South Range improves to 27-3 on the season.

The Raiders advanced to face Wheelersburg in the Division III State Semifinals. The game will be played on Thursday, June 1 at 12:30 p.m. at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.