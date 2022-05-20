YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly two weeks after the previous water main break, there was another water break on South Avenue.

According to a water department employee, crews were working on the break since it started around 11 p.m. Thursday. The road has since reopened.

The incident is near the Midlothian Boulevard intersection along the Youngstown-Boardman border.

Construction for the previous water main break started on May 6 and wrapped up on May 14. The water main break caused heavy flooding at the intersection.

Brandy Johanntges and Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.