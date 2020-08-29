South Ave. Day organizers reschedule after severe weather

South Ave. Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A collective of community organizations in Youngstown work together to give back. The City of Youngstown has been the host of many events all throughout the pandemic, including grocery giveaways.

Now Youngstown was hoping to give back to the community again Saturday with an event they’re calling South Ave. Day.

Now Youngstown is an organization that works with the City of Youngstown but is not run by it.

Due to Friday’s weather, they have now rescheduled South Ave. Day from August 29 to next Saturday.

On Saturday, they gave away over 200 bags of groceries to people who came by.

“There’s a lot of people that were in-between jobs. Some are unemployed. Some families are even finding it difficult for kids to not only eat but also to have regular, everyday needs being met. So this is what this is all about,” said Cornell Jordan, vice president of Now Youngstown.

South Ave. Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday at Metro Assembly of God.

They will be offering free car washes and will host a community clean up.