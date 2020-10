In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio. Trump Jr.’s appearance Sunday, Nov. 10, at the University of California, Los Angeles, to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WYTV) – Sources tell WYTV that Donald Trump, Jr. is planning a visit to the Youngstown area on Monday, October 26.

Details on the visit by President Donald Trump’s son are not yet available, including the time or location of the stop. Sources say more information may be available this weekend.

WYTV is working to get more information on the stop. Check back here for updates on this developing story.