Sounds of Motown fill DeYor Performing Arts Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A night of soulful Motown hits took place in downtown Youngstown Sunday evening.

The DeYor Performing Arts Center showed “A Motown Christmas” Sunday night – featuring a vocal group, assembled from past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours.

The show was performed in front of a crowd of around a thousand people.

Motown classics were played, as well as some Christmas favorites.

“Last year a lot of the holiday shows did not happen because of covid, so this year it’s really nice that we have shows like this, this is the first of our holiday shows,” said Dani Dier, chief business officer for DeYor Performing Arts Center.

Dier says they have several other Christmas shows lined up for the rest of the year such as Swan Lake, the Nutcracker and Tuba Christmas at Stambaugh Auditorium.