Son of Robert Seman charged with child endangering

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Robert Seman’s son is in the Mahoning County Jail, charged with child endangerment.

U.S. Marshals arrested Robert Ward Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of child endangerment.

According to records in Mahoning County Probate Court, his given name was Robert Seman. It was officially changed to Robert Ward in June 2017.

Investigators believe Ward severely injured 8-week-old twin boys.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said the boys had several broken bones.

“It doesn’t appear that it would be an accident at all. You know, hospitals have ways to check to make sure that these weren’t those types of injuries that were sustained like that, so we’re pretty confident that this was from some form of child endangering.”

Greene said the incident was reported to Children Services and his office after the boys went to the hospital on May 20.

Ward’s father, Robert Seman, jumped to his death in 2017 just before standing trial on a triple murder case.