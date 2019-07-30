Son of former Youngstown police chief pleads guilty to charges in I-680 shooting

Jared Hughes pleaded guilty to having a firearm in a prohibited place and having a weapon in a vehicle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The son of Youngstown’s former police chief was in court Tuesday, pleading guilty to charges related to an investigation of a shooting on Interstate 680.

“We’ve been through this before and I’m sure it comes as no surprise to the court that that indictment is the result of a lengthy negotiation between the state and the defense,” said Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Atty. Mike Yacovone.

Prosecutors say Hughes is connected to the shooting of then-18-year-old Kailie Weimer.

Weimer was shot in the thigh while she was driving on I-680 with her teenage friend in March 2018.

At the time, Weimer said before the shooting, a driver was following closely behind her.

“He was like, riding my tail end, and I got over in the right lane to get away from him, and I sped up to get away, and I got back into the other lane, and he followed me and kept riding my butt. It happened for at least a mile or two and he was, like, flipping me off,” she said in an interview shortly after the shooting.

Weimer was taken to the hospital. The bullet missed her bones and major arteries.

Hughes is the son of former Police Chief Jimmy Hughes.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence. He would be eligible for release after serving at least two years of that.

Hughes will be sentenced August 30.