YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The son of Food Network star Guy Fieri was in Youngstown on Wednesday evening to help a downtown restaurant launch the sale of his family’s wine.

Hunter Fieri was joined by Mark Canzonetta, owner of Bistro 1907. Guy Fieri and Canzonetta used to work together.

At Wednesday’s launch, Hunter Fieri and Canzonetta introduced the Fieri brand of wine for the first time in Ohio.

The wine is called “Hunt & Ryde” — named after Guy’s two sons, Hunter and Ryder.

About 150 people showed up at the Bistro to meet Hunter — and to sample the wine.

“We’re out here in Youngstown, and we’re selling some Hunt & Ryde wine — it’s our family winery. My dad’s had it for a long time, back when he had his restaurants in northern California,” Hunter Fieri said. “Now, we’re bringing it to the market.”

Bistro 1907 will be selling a Hunt & Ryde’s 2021 Chardonnay — and a 2021 Trophy Red Blend, which Hunter Fieri described as a “fine blend” for the average wine drinker.