Some Youngstown church communities hand out palms for Palm Sunday instead of gathering

While some churches have returned to in-person services, others are still virtual and found alternative ways to celebrate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For many people in the Valley, Sunday was a celebration of Palm Sunday. Some churches are just getting back to in-person services while others are still virtual.

This didn’t stop St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown from passing out palms Sunday morning.

They also offered prayer to those stopping by.

This was a safe way for them to continue the tradition, which is very significant to many people.

“Church is important to us. We’ve both gone to church all our lives, and this church is just so accepting of everyone, and we just love it,” said Allen Demarks, a member of the church.

“And Easter is one of our favorite seasons of the year for religious reasons, very significant time, and we come to support our beliefs,” said Gary Kirkland, also a member of the church.

Palm branches symbolize goodness and victory. They are blessed and then placed in a special spot in the home.