Some Valley towns are more helpful than others when it comes to falling leaves

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Fall is a beautiful time of year. The trees change colors, but the leaves fall fast, and raking them is no fun.

Dennis Galvin sits on his riding mower as the leaves fall around him. It’s not easy keeping up with collecting them. He has to make several passes in his yard.

“It’s about the third time today. Probably, the 50th time this year,” he said.

That’s a lot of work, but Canfield commits to cooperating. Residents just have to get the leaves to the street edge. City crews take over from there. It’s hard work, but having power equipment helps to take the leaves away.

“It’s important for our residents, obviously, you see the vast amount of leaves around town. They would be required to bag those, find somewhere to dispose of them,” said Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun.

Leaf collection starts in October with one crew in the city. At this point with the leaves falling, it takes two crews to keep up. One pile at the Canfield Fairgrounds stood about 12 feet high.

Canfield collects roughly 450 to 500 loads of leaves in the fall. It adds up to 8,500 cubic yards of leaves.

They’re added to leaves from Canfield Township and someone is hired to grind them up. From there, they are recycled into topsoil.

“It’s a wonderful service. We came from Erie, Pa. and they didn’t provide it. We had to pick up our own leaves and burn them or find a way to get rid of them,” Galvin said.

Keeping leaves out of storm drains is important since they contain phosphorus and nitrogen which can hurt water quality. Canfield has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. Canfield takes leaf pickup just as seriously.

“Like everything you see in Canfield people do it with pride whether it’s setting up for the July 4th Parade or participating in the annual leaf collection,” Calhoun said.

The city used to split the leaf pickup with a private vendor, but this year decided to do it alone. Calhoun said that saved the city $40,000.