Some students walk out of class in West Middlesex in mask protest

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A student protest against Pennsylvania’s mask mandate happened as planned Wednesday morning in Mercer County.

The turnout was small. Only a few students walked out at 10 a.m. Wednesday at West Middlesex Area Schools.

Some parents were also there to protest the policy set forth by Governor Wolf.

One parent said students who wanted to participate were let out one student at a time.

The controversy follows a reversal by Governor Tom Wolf who originally said he was going to let local school boards decide their masking policies. However, last week Wolf issued a mask mandate in schools through an order drafted by Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam.

Wolf blamed misinformation and school board intimidation for his decision to not let local boards decide.

Parents showed up at West Middlesex Tuesday in protest of the mask mandate, many saying they had exemptions for their children that were not honored by the district.