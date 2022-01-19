Some still digging out from snow storm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Youngstown Street Department crews were hitting the last few streets to be plowed Wednesday, homeowners were still trying to finish clearing their driveways from the snow that fell early Monday.

Susan Bany Bakkar said it’s been a lot of work digging out.

“We had a hard time getting out of the driveway. My husband was out here shoveling and trying to back the car frontwards and backward trying to get it out of the driveway. It took him a while,” she said.

Then, there are those who couldn’t even make it up their own streets. Jonathan Stevenson and Janay Daniels said they’ve been trying since Monday.

“We came out here yesterday, tried but it wouldn’t move. The day before it wouldn’t move. Wasted all our salt,” Daniels said.

Finally, on Wednesday afternoon, a total stranger stopped with a shovel and helped them dig out.

“That’s how it’s been though, everybody been helping. The dude helped us get the car to the edge of the street,” Stevenson said.

“But then there is only so much help somebody can give you. They can’t make the snow disappear,” Daniels said.

While that’s true that crews are doing what they can to make the roads driveable again, Youngstown Building and Grounds Commissioner Kevin Flinn said there are some hurdles.

“We open up the roads and now we have to come back and push back the curbs and the intersections so traffic can flow as normal,” he said. “The deal now is we’ve got to get this snow cleared away by the end of tomorrow before the temperatures fall below zero early Friday morning.”

Once that happens., Flinn said the salt won’t melt what’s fallen and plows won’t be able to move it. He hopes to get it all done by Thursday night.

“Once we finish all the sides, we will come back and rerun all the routes,” he said.