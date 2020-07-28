All clear: Shelter in place order canceled after major gas leak in Salem

They were asking anyone within the shaded area of the provided map to shelter in place while crews evaluate and repair the leak

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem residents who were ordered to shelter in place after a major gas leak Tuesday afternoon can now safely open their doors and windows.

Officials said the leak happened around 11 a.m. on S. Ellsworth Road between E. Perry Street and Lake Avenue.

Salem’s fire captain said crews were doing utility work on the road in the area when a worker hit an 8-inch gas line. The fire department came down and set up the evacuation perimeter and notified Columbia Gas to repair the problem.

Crews were digging three holes on each side of the break in order to pinch the gas line on both sides and control the flow of the gas.

Several businesses in the area were evacuated, and several chose to leave for the day.

There was an evacuation plan in place in case they needed to evacuate residents and use school/park buildings.

City officials say anyone who was evacuated may now return.

There were no injuries reported.

S. Ellsworth Road will remain closed between Mullins Street and Snyder Road.