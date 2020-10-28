Some Mercer County schools adjusting after positive coronavirus cases

West Middlesex Elementary and the Mercer County Career Center are dealing with virus cases

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Close to 50 students at the Mercer County Career Center are being quarantined for 14 days.

According to a letter sent to parents, two students at the school tested positive for coronavirus last Friday.

The school stopped in-person classes Monday.

The 400 students at the career center are remote learning through this Friday.

In West Middlesex, two elementary school employees have tested positive, and there two more workers waiting for test results.

Right now, the school will continue with its current instructional model.