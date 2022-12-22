LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKN) – Some local McDonald’s are making sure our neighbors stay warm this winter.

The location on Belmont Avenue is one of 17 where you can drop off new or gently used coats, boots, sleeping bags, hats and gloves.

Those donations will go to the Youngstown Blue Coats. Boots, sleeping bags, and gloves are needed, too.

Owners say this gives warmth but also comfort to the homeless.

“For all of us in Youngstown, it’s important we are a community McDonald’s and not just a McDonald’s in the community. So, very, very important to give back, help out our communities, and to be a blessing to others,” said co-owner Trey Locke.

Donations will be accepted until Jan. 31 at the following locations:

1150 N Canfield Niles Rd

428 N Main Street

586 E. Main Street

2796 Robbins Avenue

691 McCartney Road

2487 Parkman Road

3630 Belmont Road

570 Fifth Avenue

2724 Salt Springs Road

180 Boardman Poland Road

20 North Canal

22 Boardman Canfield Road

601 Midlothian Rd

4291 Mahoning Avenue

2110 Niles Courtland Rd

900 Western Reserve Rd

SR 7 & Oh Turnpike