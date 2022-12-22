LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKN) – Some local McDonald’s are making sure our neighbors stay warm this winter.
The location on Belmont Avenue is one of 17 where you can drop off new or gently used coats, boots, sleeping bags, hats and gloves.
Those donations will go to the Youngstown Blue Coats. Boots, sleeping bags, and gloves are needed, too.
Owners say this gives warmth but also comfort to the homeless.
“For all of us in Youngstown, it’s important we are a community McDonald’s and not just a McDonald’s in the community. So, very, very important to give back, help out our communities, and to be a blessing to others,” said co-owner Trey Locke.
Donations will be accepted until Jan. 31 at the following locations:
1150 N Canfield Niles Rd
428 N Main Street
586 E. Main Street
2796 Robbins Avenue
691 McCartney Road
2487 Parkman Road
3630 Belmont Road
570 Fifth Avenue
2724 Salt Springs Road
180 Boardman Poland Road
20 North Canal
22 Boardman Canfield Road
601 Midlothian Rd
4291 Mahoning Avenue
2110 Niles Courtland Rd
900 Western Reserve Rd
SR 7 & Oh Turnpike