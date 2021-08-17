Some may hear loud blasts soon near Trumbull County

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Guard is warning some residents of Trumbull County that they may hear some loud noises soon.

Explosives will be used during training exercises by the Ohio National Guard at Camp James A. Garfield, which is located in Ravenna, but the property reaches into Newton Falls.

The training is scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18-19.

High explosives will be used. Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal operations.

There will also be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during their annual training season, which runs through September.