Some Mahoning County libraries to start curbside pick-up next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will start offering curbside pick-up for physical materials at four of its locations on June 3.

Community members can check out books, movies, WiFi hotspots and other materials offered by the library.

This service will be available at its main campus, as well as the Austintown, Boardman and Canfield libraries.

Curbside pick-up hours will be Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pick-up will also be available Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are excited to be getting books, movies and WiFi hotspots into the hands of our patrons again. It has been a long road to this point – working with professionals in Ohio and across the country to establish safe practices to restart library services. Rest assured that this is just the next of many steps, as we travel back to full library service with safety in mind,” said library executive director Aimee Fifarek.

If you have a full-service library card, you can place holds on items now for the upcoming pick-up. Holds can be placed on the website, by emailing reference@libraryvisit.org or calling 330-259-3399.

This is how the curbside pick-up will work:

Patrons place holds for curbside pickup

Library staff will call to schedule pick-up times

When patrons arrive to pick up materials, they will pull their vehicle up to the indicated spot and call the phone number listed on the Curbside Pickup signs at that location to let staff know they have arrived

Patrons will be asked to describe their vehicle and give the license number to ensure materials go to the proper person

Patrons will open their trunk and then remain in their vehicle for contactless pickup

Library staff, wearing masks and gloves, will place the materials in the patron’s trunk

They are also working on special delivery services for community members who can’t come to the library. Library employees are contacting these patrons to have their materials delivered by mail. To make a request like this, call 330-792-3869.

The libraries themselves are still closed to the public at this time.

For more information, visit its website.