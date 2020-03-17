Some local salons, barbershops still taking customers, with precautions

Local salons and barbershops are still taking customers, although things have changed

“We’re just trying to keep clients outside, wait outside until we’re ready. We break everything down, clean everything, just having clients wait outside. As they come in, they clean their hands, and we keep moving and doing the same thing we’ve been doing as barbers,” said Alex Sierra, owner of Fusion Barber Salon in Youngstown.

Sanitizing their station, chair and even money has become part of their day. Sierra said that this didn’t start just because of the coronavirus.

“These are things we have to do every day as barbers. We have to clean in between clients, before and after,” he said.

Employees at Casal’s de’ Spa & Salon in Canfield are taking similar precautions.

“We started to do hourly surface cleaning. Every station has disinfectant. We’re keeping our front desk very sanitized and stuff like that,” said Owner Paul Ciarniello.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine hasn’t decided if and when salons and barbershops will close, but while both businesses continue to have a steady clientele, Sierra stresses the importance for barbers to save money during this time.

“I pay my bills, but I also think about the future of what can happen. You never know if you break an arm or something, so I stay ready for things like this,” Sierra said.