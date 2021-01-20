Some Giant Eagle locations begin offering scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines

The company is no longer taking phone calls; instead, those interested should register online

(WYTV) – Giant Eagle is beginning to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for those eligible to receive them.

Due to a change in policy, those interested in receiving a vaccine should not call the store. Instead, Giant Eagle is asking patients to request an appointment on Giant Eagle’s online portal.

All patients must schedule an appointment; no walk-ins are permitted.

Several Giant Eagle Pharmacies in the area were set to receive vaccines from the state, though the number of vaccines was limited.

You can search the portal by zip code to see what is available in your area.

You can see other locations offering the vaccine in the links below:

Not everyone is eligible to receive vaccinations. Ohio is moving to phase 1B of its vaccination plan, allowing senior citizens to begin receiving the vaccines. Pennsylvania’s phase 1A includes those ages 65 years of age and older and those from ages 16 to 64 with underlying health issues. Healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents and workers also qualify.

In order to determine eligibility in Pennsylvania, you should take a quiz on the state’s website.