STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The holiday spirit and plenty of red, white and blue will be on display on July 4 in Struthers.

There has been a little confusion about the annual parade.

The route will be the traditional one which has been used for the last 30 to 40 years.

The 5K before the parade has changed its route, but the parade will take the traditional path through town which people know and love.

“In the morning when I have driven around, when I get into town I will check the route and there are already people at 9, 10 o’clock in the morning that have their chairs set out and ready to go so that all they have to do is go out of their houses and sit and enjoy the parade,” said parade organizer Stacey Newyear.

Newyear’s father started the parade back in the 80s.

The parade starts at noon from the Struthers Plaza along Fifth Street