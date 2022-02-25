BOARDMAN, Ohi (WKBN) – A busy five-leg intersection in Boardman could be redesigned if an Ohio Department of Transportation study goes well. But some residents and business owners are questioning if it’s the best solution.

Starting March 14, ODOT is closing access to Brookwood Road from Market Street and Shields Road. It’s all in an effort to make the intersection, which has been listed among the state’s worst for accidents, safer.

The closing is just temporary.

“It’s going to be closed for 90 days through June. We’re going to study the area to see how traffic gets around it, how motorists are able… how they react to it,” said ODOT’s Ray Marsch.

One Boardman woman is worried that closing the road will redirect traffic through the neighborhood. Sarah Russell lives off Forest-Park Drive, just a few streets off Shields Road. She says the road closure could direct more traffic to her “Little Free Library” but she worries about kids’ safety.

“Just for motorists to be aware that this is more of a residential area. A cut-through is nice but just obey the speed limit,” she said.

But neighborhoods aren’t the only cut-through — Tom Butler, owner of Burkland’s Flowers off Market Street, is worried people will use his parking lot to access Brookwood Road.

“It’ll just increase the number of people cutting through. We don’t expect it because most people coming in and out are driving slow but they sometimes come through pretty fast and we’ve had a couple close calls,” Butler said.

Charles Lines lives off Shields Road and says he hopes the change reduces the number of accidents.

“I’m just glad they’re trying something because I’ve seen way too many accidents. I live on Shields Road so I hear the fire trucks going constantly down the street,” Lines said.

Brookwood Road will reopen after 90 days while engineers determine if they will change the intersection.