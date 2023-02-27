EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Some animal testing results or necropsies have been returned on four animals that were sent for testing after they died following the East Palestine train derailment and controlled burn of vinyl chloride.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources brought three birds and an opossum to the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory on Feb. 21.

Test results show no findings to support chemical toxicity as a cause of death, according to an update Monday by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has also received tissue samples from a 6-week-old beef calf that died on Feb. 11 in an area about two miles from East Palestine. DeWine did not indicate in his latest release if those results were back, but the cattle farmer said through an Ohio agricultural news outlet that the calf died of smoke inhalation. WKBN 27 First News has reached out to the Ohio Department of Agriculture to see if the testing is complete on that animal.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to assure Ohioans that its food supply is safe and the risk to livestock remains low following the East Palestine train derailment.

There is no information to suggest that pets are not safe outside, but if you believe your domestic animal has been sickened as a result of the train derailment, please contact your local veterinarian.