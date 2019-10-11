Solid waste department for Columbiana Co. stops accepting glass for recycling

According to officials, the company that takes the glass no longer has a marketable outlet for recycling it

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A couple of weeks ago, the solid waste department for Columbiana, Carroll and Harrison (CCH) counties posted “no glass” signs at all of its recycling sites.

The CCH Environmental Group, formerly known as the CCH Solid Waste District, said the reason behind the decision was because the company that recycled the glass is no longer able to.

CCH Director Barbara Walton released the following statement saying the Ohio Valley Waste Service in Youngstown no longer has a marketable outlet for recycling the glass.

“CCH is no longer accepting glass at our recycling sites because the processing facility doesn’t have a marketable outlet for recycling this product. Other districts throughout the state are experiencing the same problem.”

CCH said Ohio Valley Waste now uses glass as a secondary cover layer at its landfill.

“Now we’re worried that it’s going to the landfill,” said Leetonia Schools Recycling Director Lorie Bush.

Bush said that luckily, the Leetonia School District in Columbiana County doesn’t use much glass at all. But as a member of the community, she’s worried about where the glass is going.

“We’re getting concerned that it’s getting broken in the bottom of our cans and then dumped out through our driveways and things like that. So we aren’t sure what to do with our glass,” Bush said.

Columbiana isn’t the only county in the Valley experiencing issues.

Louis Vega, department head at the Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District, released the following statement saying his district spends an additional $40,000 annually to facilitate glass sorting.

“Broken glass can be a contaminant to other commodities like paper and cardboard. Despite these challenges, we feel it’s important to provide residents with solutions to decrease waste generation and reduce energy consumption.”

Vega said the Mahoning County district feels it’s important to provide that option for residents.

Walton said the situation is getting worse, not better.