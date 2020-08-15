Softball tournament offers support for Poland woman who lost arms, legs following flu

At the Field of Dreams, a softball tournament is being held in her honor

(WYTV) – The community continues to rally behind a Poland woman who lost both of her arms and legs following flu complications.

Saturday, at the Field of Dreams, a softball tournament is being held in Kristin’s Fox’s honor. Proceeds from the tournament are going toward Fox.

Fox returned home in June after 102 days in the hospital. She was hospitalized with the flu March 9, and an infection led to the amputations of her limbs.

Kristin is the assistant principal at Campbell High School and she plans to go back.

More than 50 teams are participating in the tournament.