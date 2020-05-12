Social distancing won’t stop Youngstown organization from beautifying the city

StreetScape Planting Day is in its 23rd year, and this year, it will happen virtually

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular event in Youngstown will still take place at the end of this month, just in a different way.

The event is put on by Youngstown’s CityScape organization, which aims to revitalize the downtown area.

So, instead of having hundreds of volunteers gather to plant flowers and other plants throughout the city, the organization is hiring landscapers to do most of the work.

“We’re going to have our landscapers, who do some of the prep work anyway, to help us get ready. We are going to have them do the planting,” said CityScape executive director Sharon Letson.

Letson is asking everyone else to show their support differently this year.

“Consider donating $25 to get a T-shirt. On this day, we like you to put your T-shirts on and beautify wherever you are,” she said.

People can register to participate on CityScape’s website and plant flowers at their houses and in their neighborhoods. The money will go toward supplies, maintenance and hiring landscapers.

Everyone can wear their shirts from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 30 to participate.

This year, StreetScape’s theme is “Bloomin’ Arts” to highlight The Butler Institute of American Art.

“We’re hoping for our community to maybe see a piece of art that they might not have ventured up Wick Avenue to get to The Butler,” Letson said.

Letson knows that StreetScape is important to the businesses of downtown Youngstown.

“The work that we do is critical to their success. This is a way for us to be ready for when they are able to open,” she said.

Letson won’t let the coronavirus stop her group from sprucing up the downtown area.

“We see the importance of the work that we’re doing, and the flowers will go on,” she said.