Sobriety checkpoints in Austintown result in 6 OVI arrests

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Results of sobriety checkpoints from this past Friday that led into Saturday have come in.

The checkpoints took place on Raccoon Road and Mahoning Avenue at Howland Avenue in Austintown.

There were six OVI arrests, two summonses for driving under suspension and one summons for no operator’s license.

A total of 281 vehicles passed through the checkpoints, seven of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Saturation patrols also took place throughout the weekend in Mahoning County.