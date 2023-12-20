YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The future of the SOBE plant and Ipe Field were both decided at Wednesday’s Youngstown City Council meeting, as council voted to impose a moratorium on the construction and operation of a pyrolysis unit at SOBE, and also approved spending for an all-inclusive playground at a local park.

Leigh Greene told city council Wednesday that she lives, works and worships within a 2-mile radius of the North Avenue SOBE plant — the owner of which wants to use rubber and plastics to generate the steam that heats and cools much of downtown.

“Those of us that choose to make the city of Youngstown our home deserve to live and thrive,” said Youngstown resident Leigh Greene. “But I will be surrounded with those particles in every aspect of my life.”

Council then unanimously passed an ordinance imposing a 1-year moratorium on building or using a pyrolysis unit at SOBE.

Also creating discussion was the proposal of Basia Adamczak to spend $1.3 million of American Rescue Plan money, which would transform Ipe Field into an all-inclusive park, on what would be Adamczak’s last meeting as seventh-ward councilwoman.

“It’s going to be the largest of its kind in the state and be able to encompass everyone from young to old,” Adamczak said.

But some seventh-ward residents questioned if a park of that kind was needed.

“No one was even asked what they would like done in that area. The area isn’t under surveillance and will just get destroyed,” said Kimberly Tritt, a resident of the seventh ward.

“We need sidewalks, we need tree removal, we need streetlight repair, we need just basically everything,” said Gary Breen, who lives in the seventh ward.

Despite the objections, council voted 6 to 1 to renovate Ipe Field, with Fifth Ward Councilwoman Samantha Turner being the lone “no” vote.

Turner says council previously approved $10.5 million for parks and thinks the Ipe park money should come from that.

“That’s not including what individual council people have put toward parks, and then here’s another $1.3 [million] toward another park property,” Turner said.

Council also approved $10 million of American Rescue Plan money to help homeowners and landlords repair their facades, and to provide financial assistance for people looking to buy houses.

Of that money, $50,000 will go toward the Oak Hill Collaborative’s Digital Divide Program, which seeks to get underserved people access to internet and computers.

Council also, by a 4-to-3 vote, said no to a 10% raise for the Youngstown Clerk of Courts that would have been retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.