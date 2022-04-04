(WKBN) — Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is still criticizing the world’s response to Ukraine as the invasion and war started by Russia enters its sixth week.

Ryan said Monday that he continues to push for Ukrainians to have the weapons they need to defend themselves.

“We’re seeing now, as they retreat out of the capital city, the level of slaughter that Putin has caused there, and it’s so heartbreaking, and I just don’t see why. There’s no reason we can’t get them airplanes. I understand the no-fly zone, but get these guys some planes so they can protect these innocent people,” said Ryan.

Poland has agreed to give Ukraine a number of its older fighter jets but the Biden Administration has not been willing to go along with the deal.