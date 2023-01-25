YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The winter weather has caused several accidents in the Valley Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to U.S. 30 at the West Point exit around 7:30 a.m. after a CARTS bus flipped on its side. Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

First News is at the scene of an accident on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Route 711

WKBN’s Kyle Alexander was also live across the Valley, showing the latest severe weather conditions on Wednesday morning.

Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.

Drivers are advised to travel slowly, keep a braking distance between the car in front of them, and leave a few minutes early for the morning commute.