Snow update – Watch for icy travel through morning

(WKBN)- Light snow will end this evening as a southern storm system moves toward the East Coast. We are only getting brushed by this system.

The light snow has made slippery travel on untreated roads and icy spots will be possible through morning. Temperatures will remain cold with readings in the teens to start your Friday. You may want to plan on a little extra time for morning travel.

As the southern storm moves out, winds will shift and drive lake effect snowbands into the northern snowbelt through Friday morning. The heaviest snow will stay in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties in Ohio and in Crawford County in NW Pennsylvania.

This was what part of Mercer County looked like last night. You’re looking at video from Grove City. You can see roads were snow covered and slippery. We are tracking the latest severe weather with our Live Drive ActionCam.

Here is the Live Drive Cam on Columbiana Road headed towards Columbiana.

Here is our Live Drive ActionCam near the Canfield Fairgrounds

Your forecast will show the updated details on this cold end to the week.