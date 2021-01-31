Snow starts to pile up on roads as temperatures drop into the night

As of 10 p.m., roads were starting to become snow covered though they had remained clear for most of the day

(WYTV) – So far, Columbiana County has gotten the most snow so far as the weather starts to pick up Sunday night.

In Mahoning and Trumbull counties, ODOT has 40 plows on the roads working 12-hour shifts.

Crews have been making preparations since Friday when they began salting the roads.

“They typically work from noon to midnight, midnight to noon. They’re just going to remain on the clock until this storm’s over. It looks like it’s going to be going through Monday here. Our crews are going to remain in those trucks and continue to treat the roads as the snow continues to fall,” said Ray Marsch from ODOT.

From the accumulation that’s been gathering, it’s best to stay home as snow picks up through Sunday night.