YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Food purchased with SNAP benefits can be replaced for free following a power outage.

The benefit is not new, but the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is reminding those that receive food assistance that food that spoils during a power outage can be replaced.

The power outage has to be four hours or more. Reimbursement for the food lost cannot exceed monthly benefits and will be added to the Ohio Direction Card, once approved.

Impacted people have to fill out a claim form within 10 days of a power outage to their County Department of Job and Family Services (CDJFS).

The CDJFS will have to verify the extended power outage before replacing benefits, therefore, we encourage households to provide verification of the extended power outage. This includes screenshots of news reports, text or email alerts, or outage maps that show their specific area was without power for four hours or more.