WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Weathersfield Township announced Tuesday that smokestacks on a property will be removed.

The post on the Weathersfield Township Facebook page states that the smokestacks will be removed by a demolition company Wednesday at the former Ohio Edison Electric Generation Plant on Belmont Avenue.

The post said that the company will be using controlled explosives and that safety precautions are in place to protect the safety, health, and welfare of the residents.

The post said that there is no need to call 911 if explosions are heard.