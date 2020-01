The smoke came from a malfunctioning air handler on the roof

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Fire Department was called to the Butler Institute of American Art Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the air handler was malfunctioning on the roof.

The smoke poured through the second floor.

Everyone was evacuated from the building while firefighters inspected the smoke. No one was injured.

No art was damaged and the museum is planned to be open Sunday.