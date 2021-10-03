Smoke lingers after vacant apartment catches on fire in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters responded to the scene of a vacant apartment fire in Campbell on Sunday.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for the structure in the 100 block of Chambers Street.

When firefighters got to the scene, there was a heavy fire on the first and second floors, coming out of the windows.

Campbell’s fire department called Coitsville’s fire department for extra assistance.

According to Campbell Fire Chief Steve Dubic, the city has been trying to get these apartments torn down, so the one that caught on fire might just be demolished.

Dubic said because there are no utilities hooked up to the apartment, the fire could be arson.

