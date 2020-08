A crew from Niagara Falls is involved with Explosive Ordnance Disposal training at the air base

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – People near the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna may hear what sounds like explosions Thursday morning, but not to worry, it’s just a drill.

A crew from Niagara Falls is involved with Explosive Ordnance Disposal training at the air base. That takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During this time, there may be smoke in the area and the sounds of blasting.