Smoke alarms help save family from Boardman house fire

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Smoke alarms helped save a family from a house fire that started in Boardman early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called out around 1 a.m. to a home on Walker Mill Road, off of South Avenue.

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer said the fire started in a gas fireplace on the first floor.

Three people were in the home at the time. Smoke alarms alerted the family and all three were able to get out safely.

There is some damage to the home, but the family is still able to stay in the home.