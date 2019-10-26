Smithsonian exhibit on display at Youngstown museum focuses on American workers

The exhibit is on loan to the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor through Jan. 12

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A traveling Smithsonian exhibit about American workers is now on display at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor.

The exhibit is called “The Way We Worked” and brings to light the who, what, where, why and how of Americans at work.

From farms and factories to restaurants and homes, the exhibit looks at not only the effects of technology and automation, but also how workers strived for better conditions and an end to racial and gender discrimination.

“We have it here because most of these things are true of the Mahoning Valley. OK, all of the material here is somewhat representative of everything that has gone on in Youngstown and the Valley for the last 150 years or so,” said John Liana with Project Management.

The exhibit is on loan to the center through Jan. 12.