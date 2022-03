SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Smith Township is in the Mahoning County Jail facing rape and other sex charges involving young children.

Prosecutors say Michael Vanhorn is accused of bringing the victims into his house, giving them alcohol, marijuana and Xanax then having sex with one of them. Police said that the victim is a juvenile.

Vanhorn’s wife, Kara, was also indicted on child endangering and other charges.

Both suspects are due in court later this month.