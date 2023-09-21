MADISON, Ohio (WKBN) – A small earthquake was recorded Thursday about 20 miles southwest of Ashtabula.

It happened Thursday at about 2:13 p.m.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 1.9 magnitude earthquake about 1.6 miles from the center of Madison, Ohio.

Madison, Ohio, is about an hour from Youngstown and about 40 minutes from northern Trumbull County.

The earthquake was most likely not perceptible. According to the USGS, damage does not usually occur until the magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5 and one can typically be felt at about 3.0.