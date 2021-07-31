Small businesses set up shop at pop-up fair on Phelps Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pop-up small business vendor fair set up shop on the Phelps Street corridor Saturday.

Over 20 vendors from all over Ohio were present selling clothing, jewelry, accessories and food.

Local artists will be playing music. The event began at 1 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

“It’s important for people like these that don’t have a big following yet to get their name out there and let the city know that we have small businesses that need your support,” said host and small business owner Precious.