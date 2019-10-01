Small business owners in Poland create customized products in an eco-friendly way

Desired Designs uses a UV light source when printing to help eliminate any excess ink

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A new custom printing business in Poland is focused on making its products in an environmentally-friendly way while also keeping money in the community.

About a year ago, Maxwell Marshall started his research on graphic design, wanting to start his own business.

With a little help, he opened Desired Designs on Youngstown-Poland Road two months ago.

“I saw the need for branding in Youngstown and I saw how difficult it was for brands to get the products they need when they needed them,” Maxwell said.

He wanted to customize branding, put logos on multiple items, but had trouble finding anything similar in the Youngstown area.

“I was looking for a way to print on a product that I created myself… I realized there was no way to customize the products that you wanted,” Maxwell said.

He also wanted to be more friendly to the environment. Some printing methods, such as pad printing, can have excess ink.

“You get a lot more waste, which is toxic and it’s toxic to you while printing, in the air, with the emissions it lets off and when you’re taking it where ever it’s dumped,” Maxwell said.

So, Desired Designs uses a UV light source when printing to help eliminate the excess ink.

“It dries the inks on impact. So all of the ink we use, none of it gets wasted,” Maxwell said.

Plus, he wanted to keep as much money in the area as possible.

“For some of the materials we get, we get it right here in town,” said co-founder Alex Marshall. “And obviously we’re hoping they start putting that money back into the community.”

With the area’s recent job losses, Maxwell feels startup companies are needed now more than ever.

“Small business is the backbone of the Youngstown community when we’re losing so many jobs, with Lordstown,” Maxwell said. “We’re starting to depend more on small business.”