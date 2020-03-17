Small business based in Mahoning County could get big financial boost

Being picked as a finalist for the grant was a bright spot during a rough time for small businesses

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Small businesses are starting to struggle as the COVID-19 situation continues.

A small business in Poland has something to smile about. MishMoccs found out Monday morning it had been named a finalist in the FedEx Small Business Challenge.

The contest had 13,000 applicants and MishMoccs is now among the 100 finalists.

MishMoccs now has to submit a video and FedEx will pick 12 winners in May.

“It’s all about supporting your small business,” said Micheline Thompson, owner of MishMoccs. “It’s not just a money gift. The grant consists of money. The grant has two parts — one is money and the second one is support from paying shipping expense that FedEx supports to help the winners. It really can go far for a small business like ours.”

All of MishMoccs’ upcoming trade shows have been canceled.

Trying to keep business moving, MishMoccs is offering free shipping for products bought on its website.