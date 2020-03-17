Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: DeWine plans 2 p.m. press conference
Closings and delays
There are currently 198 active closings. Click for more details.

Small business based in Mahoning County could get big financial boost

Local News

Being picked as a finalist for the grant was a bright spot during a rough time for small businesses

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Small businesses are starting to struggle as the COVID-19 situation continues.

A small business in Poland has something to smile about. MishMoccs found out Monday morning it had been named a finalist in the FedEx Small Business Challenge.

The contest had 13,000 applicants and MishMoccs is now among the 100 finalists.

MishMoccs now has to submit a video and FedEx will pick 12 winners in May.

“It’s all about supporting your small business,” said Micheline Thompson, owner of MishMoccs. “It’s not just a money gift. The grant consists of money. The grant has two parts — one is money and the second one is support from paying shipping expense that FedEx supports to help the winners. It really can go far for a small business like ours.”

Being picked as a finalist was a bright spot during a rough time for small businesses.

All of MishMoccs’ upcoming trade shows have been canceled.

Trying to keep business moving, MishMoccs is offering free shipping for products bought on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com