SNPJ BOROUGH, Pa. (WKBN) – There’s plenty to be excited about this weekend in the borough of SNPJ, and it starts Friday.

The 40th Slovenefest began at 4 p.m. The celebration includes plenty of polka, waltz and country music on multiple stages. Plus, there’s a jam tent where you can play along. It also has crafters selling their items. And there are plenty of food trucks.

The Slovenefest is an annual celebration of Slovenian culture.

“I think the biggest thing is sharing our heritage, our Slovenian heritage and telling the people all about Slovenia and the polka music and the ethnic reality of being Slovenia,” said Kathy Paulenich, director of the SNPJHeritage Center.

“A lot of people come out each year and they just have a great time. See some old friends,” said Joe Evanich, president of SNPJ.

The Slovenefest goes until midnight Friday, from noon to midnight on Saturday, and from noon until around 10 p.m. on Sunday.