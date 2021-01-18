Crane truck flips over on slippery Route 616, closing road

Roads across the area were slick Monday morning, leading to several crashes

Route 616 in Coitsville just south of the prison is closed after a crane truck flipped over on the road around 8 a.m. The truck was headed north when it went off the side of the road.

No one was hurt.

Clean-up crews will be checking to see if any fluid leaked during the crash.

Earlier in Austintown, two cars crashed at Kirk Road and Starwick Drive just after 6 a.m. No one was seriously hurt.

Minutes later, an SUV slid into a wall on the Himrod Expressway in Youngstown. The SUV was badly damaged, but the driver was up and walking around when the ambulance got there. One lane was closed, but has since reopened.

There was some light snow on the ground, with spots of black ice.