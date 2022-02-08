Slice of Valley sets date for Pizza contest

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Slice of the Valley organizers have set a date for the annual Slice of the Valley Pizza and Beer Challenge.

The event is set for March 6 at the Eastwood Event Centre in the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

Celebrity judges include White House Chef Guy Mitchell, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and actor Jerry Mathers from “Leave it to Beaver.”

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at sliceofthevalley.com. The cost is $10 per person, which includes three slices of pizza and $5 per child 6 years old and under (includes 2 slices of pizza).

All proceeds benefit the Warren Rotary Club.

Participating beer and pizza vendors include:

PIZZA:

Amen Corner

Marco’s

Pizza Joe’s

Buena Vista

Primanti Bros.

Cocca’s

Salvatore’s

Cioninio’s

St. Anthony’s

Ianazone’s

Sunrise Inn

BEER:

Birdfish

Clubhouse Brewing Co.

Ohio Brewing Co.

Palandin Brewing

Modern Methods Brewing Co.

Penguin City Beer

Desserts are by The Mocha House.