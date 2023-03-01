NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Ten of the area’s pizza shops and seven beer vendors will compete Sunday in the annual Slice of the Valley Pizza and Beer Challenge at the Eastwood Event Center.

Last year, Belleria was named best cheese pizza, and Ohio Brewing Company and Birdfish were named best beers. WYTV’s Jim Loboy served as MC last year.

This year, First News reporter and anchor Stan Boney will MC the event. There will also be two first-time pizza shops: St. A’s Bistro of Struthers and Pymatuning Pizza of Espyville, Pennsylvania.

“It’s always fun to have the new guys come, and they want to knock out the old-timers and say, ‘We have the best pizza in town,” says Rob Berk with the Warren Rotary club.

Slice of the Valley will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Eastwood Event Centre. The cost is $15 per person, and proceeds will go toward the Rotary Club of Warren.