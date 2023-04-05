ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A skydiver from Ohio died after a “hard landing” in Pasco County on Tuesday.

The Zephyrhills Police Department responded to Skydive City at 3:09 p.m. for a reported injury, according to a media release.

Police said a solo skydiver was attempting a “swooping maneuver” when he suffered a hard landing.

The skydiver was identified as 27-year-old Thomas Barrett of Salem, Ohio. He was rushed to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at approximately 4:06 p.m.

Barrett was considered an experienced skydiver, according to Skydive City waiver records obtained by police. Records indicate he completed over 1,000 successful jumps prior to his death.