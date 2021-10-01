Skills means new wheels for Valley fire department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: East Liverpool Fire Dept.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool Fire Department is getting some major new equipment to help keep neighbors safe.

A new ambulance will soon be delivered to the department thanks to what crew members are calling the stellar “grant writing skills” of Chief Jones.

A federal grant in the amount of $198,000 was awarded to the department. The city will be responsible for a 5% match, which will be less than $10,000, according to fire officials.

The ambulance will replace a 2001 model.

A committee has been formed and bids will be accepted soon for the new ambulance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com